Tame Impala is coming to Colorado next year as part of his recently announced North American tour.

The Grammy-nominated musical project, led by Kevin Parker, will play Pepsi Center on July 30, 2020 with special guest Perfume Genius.

The tour is in support of Tame Impala's upcoming album, The Slow Rush, which is set to be released on Feb. 14.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

The tour kicks off March 9 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and wraps up Aug. 7 at The Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash.

To date, Parker has shared three tracks off The Slow Rush album including last "Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time,” and, “Borderline.”

RELATED: Maroon 5 will return to Pepsi Center in 2020

RELATED: Tedeschi Trucks Band announces 2 shows at Red Rocks

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

RELATED: Alan Jackson announces Colorado concert in 2020

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS