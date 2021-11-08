Tash Sultana to play Red Rocks next summer

The Australian singer-songwriter has amassed one billion global streams.

MORRISON, Colo. — Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has announced their first United States concert of 2022 will be at Colorado's most-famous music venue.

Tash Sultana will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 12, 2022.

Tickets for the Colorado concert are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 plus applicable service fees.

Tash has also announced 2022 Europe tour dates including stops in Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Norway, Italy, Sweden, United Kingdom and more.

Earlier this year, Tash was the first Australian artist to have a custom map inside Fortnite, joining a growing movement where music and gaming worlds collide.

NEW SHOW: @TASHSULTANAA coming through #RedRocksCO June 12, 2022 🐍 Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/XjEiQSiHMl — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) November 8, 2021

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

