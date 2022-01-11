Taylor Swift announces 2nd Denver stadium concert

Taylor Swift's massive 2023 tour has added 17 more stadium shows including a stop in Colorado.

DENVER — Taylor Swift could have the highest-grossing music tour of all time by the end of 2023.

The singer-songwriter added 17 more concerts to next summer's "The Eras Tour," including a second date in the Mile High City.

Swift on Friday announced a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, July 14.

This joins Swift's other Denver concert on Saturday, July 15, announced earlier this month.

Swift will be joined at the Colorado concerts by Muna and Gracie Abrams.

Presale ticket registration will be run through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Verified Fan Presales will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Swift last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

"The Eras Tour" officially kicks off in March in Arizona and continues through August with stadium dates nationwide.

Opening acts on the tour include Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Adams, and Owenn

