Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado

DENVER — The new Taylor Swift is headed to Colorado.

Swift announced she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023.

Swift will be joined at the Colorado performance by Muna and Gracie Abrams.

Presale ticket registration will be run through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registration closes on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Swift last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour.

"The Eras Tour" officially kicks off in March in Arizona and continues through August with stadium dates nationwide.

Opening acts on the tour include Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Adams, and Owenn.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

