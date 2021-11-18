Tears for Fears announces Denver concert in 2022

The English pop band is releasing its first new album in 17 years.

DENVER — Tears for Fears has announced a new tour across the United States in support of its first new album in 17 years.

The English pop band will kick off a 2022 U.S. trek May 20 in Ohio before wrapping June 25 in New York.

Garbage will open all the concerts on "The Tipping Point World Tour 2022."

Tears for Fears will play a concert at Denver's Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, May 29.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. online here. Citi cardmembers have early ticket access through Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

"We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again," said Tears for Fears' Curt Smith. "We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live."

Known for the 80s hits "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Shout," the band last toured in the United States in 2018. Tears for Fears will release "The Tipping Point" — their first LP since 2004 — on Feb. 25, 2022.

Who’s signed up for The Tipping Point World Tour 2022 presale access?

US: Visit https://t.co/f4db0QQGzN to sign up now.

UK: Preorder #TheTippingPoint in your favorite format for access. (*The new special edition pink vinyl pressing has extremely limited quantities remaining.) pic.twitter.com/drTYohzl3f — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) November 14, 2021

May 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak@Chin Pavilion

May 29 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

June 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 5 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

June 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 15 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

June 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

