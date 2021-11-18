Tears for Fears announces Denver concert in 2022

DENVER — Tears for Fears has announced a new tour across the United States in support of its first new album in 17 years.
The English pop band will kick off a 2022 U.S. trek May 20 in Ohio before wrapping June 25 in New York.
Garbage will open all the concerts on "The Tipping Point World Tour 2022."
Tears for Fears will play a concert at Denver's Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, May 29.
General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. online here. Citi cardmembers have early ticket access through Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
"We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again," said Tears for Fears' Curt Smith. "We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live."
Known for the 80s hits "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Shout," the band last toured in the United States in 2018. Tears for Fears will release "The Tipping Point" — their first LP since 2004 — on Feb. 25, 2022.
- May 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- May 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak@Chin Pavilion
- May 29 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
- June 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
- June 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
- June 5 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- June 10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
- June 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- June 15 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
- June 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
- June 22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
- June 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
- June 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
