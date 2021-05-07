Tech N9ne announces concert at Mission Ballroom

Hip-hop star Tech N9ne will return to Denver this October.

DENVER — Hip-hop star Tech N9ne has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom this autumn.

The rapper will be joined by Rittz, King Iso, Maez301 and Jehry Robinson at the Denver performance on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90.

> Above video: A look inside Mission Ballroom.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

