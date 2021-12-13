Tedeschi Trucks Band announces Colorado return in 2022

The 12-member band will play a pair of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2022.

MORRISON, Colo. — Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced its return to Colorado.

The country-rock, soul and blues band will bring their latest tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The 12-member Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by the husband and wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and vocalist/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, will be joined at the Colorado concerts by Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.

"The motivation and, really, the fun of 'Wheels of Soul' is that we get to bring that spirit of musical camaraderie to a summer crowd," says Trucks. "Traveling, being outside, playing music with friends new and old. We love the limitless energy of this tour."

Tickets for the all-ages July performances are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets range from $56.50 to $67.50 plus applicable service fees.

A limited number of two-day ticket passes will also be available while supplies last.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Adding stops in Akron, OH, Red Bank, NJ & Port Chester, NY to the growing list of 2022 tour dates! Visit https://t.co/v8o2h0593Y for details and a full list of tour dates — Tedeschi Trucks Band (@DerekAndSusan) December 13, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

