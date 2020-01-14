CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Country music star Terri Clark has joined the "Frontier Nights" lineup at the 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Clark will open for Trace Adkins at Frontier Park on Sunday, July 19.

Tickets for all Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts are on sale now at CFDRodeo.com.

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson open the 10-day western celebration on Friday, July 17. Other headliners in July include Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Eric Church.

RELATED: Greeley Stampede announces 2020 concert lineup

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

The 124th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 17 and continues through Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2020 Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 17 — Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Saturday, July 18 — TBA

Sunday, July 19 — Trace Adkins with Terri Clark

Monday, July 20 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 21 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 22 — Thomas Rhett with Hardy

Thursday, July 23 — TBA

Friday, July 24 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Saturday, July 25 — Blake Shelton with John King

RELATED: Carrie Underwood added to Country Jam lineup

RELATED: Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2020 concert lineup

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide



RELATED: Sam Hunt to perform at Avs' outdoor game at Falcon Stadium