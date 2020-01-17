MORRISON, Colo. — British alternative rock band The 1975 has announced their return to Colorado this spring.

Known for songs like "Love It If We Made It," “Chocolate," "Somebody Else," and "The Sound," the four-member group will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 11.

The 1975 will be joined by specials guests Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee.

The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at at this link and will run through Jan. 23, at 10 p.m. Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and General Admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale, which runs from Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet, concert promoter Live Nation said.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Indio, Calif.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form, which will be released on April 24. "Me & You Together Song" is the first single on the record.

The 2020 tour kicks off on April 27 in Houston, Texas. The band will also be performing at numerous music festivals in 2020, including Bonnaroo.

Last April, the band was forced to cancel a show at Red Rocks due to adverse weather conditions that closed roads along Interstate 80.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

RELATED: Foreigner, Kansas, Europe coming to Red Rocks

RELATED: Rüfüs Du Sol announces Red Rocks concert

RELATED: The String Cheese Incident announces 3 concerts at Red Rocks this summer

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS