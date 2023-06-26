The 1975 announce Colorado amphitheater concert

The 1975 have graduated from Red Rocks and Mission Ballroom to an 18,000-seat Colorado venue.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The 1975 will return to Colorado this autumn on their biggest North American tour to date.

The "Still … at their very best" tour will see The 1975 play arenas across North America and Canada throughout the fall, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The British alternative rock band will play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Tickets will be available in a fan presale from Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

Denver ticket sales begin June 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $40 to $89.95, plus applicable service charges.

Still … at their very best

North America Tour, 2023



Register for exclusive fan presale

Fan tickets on sale Wednesday, June 21 at 10am local

Public tickets on sale Friday, June 23, 10am localhttps://t.co/VV4VRerwe4#The1975 pic.twitter.com/alGXXbxcwS — The 1975 (@the1975) June 13, 2023

The 1975 tour dates

Tue 06/13/23 - Cork, Ireland - Musgrave Park

Thu 06/15/23 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik i Parken

Fri 06/16/23 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival

Sun 06/18/23 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

Fri 06/23/23 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - City Sounds Festival

Mon 06/26/23 - Bucharest, Romania - Roma Arena

Thu 06/29/23 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

Sat 07/01/23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza

Sun 07/02/23 - London, UK - Finsbury Park - Sold Out

Thu 07/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Fri 07/07/23 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock Festival

Sun 07/09/23 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival

Wed 07/12/23 - Paris, France - Olympia - Sold Out

Fri 07/14/23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Super Bock Super Rock

Mon 07/18/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention

Tue 07/19/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention

Thu 07/21/23 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Good Vibes Festival

Sat 07/23/23 - Jakarta, Indonesia - We The Festival

Mon 07/25/23 - Taipei - Taipei Music Center

Fri 08/04/23 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Mon 08/07/23 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Waikiki Shell Amphitheater

Sun 08/13/23 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

Sat 09/16/23 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

Fri 09/22/23 - 09/24/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

The 1975 new tour dates

Tue 09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu 09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sat 09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mon 10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Thu 10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sat 10/07/23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tue 10/17/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Wed 10/18/23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri 10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun 10/22/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Mon 10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena

Wed 10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thu 10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sat 10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Tue 10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu 11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 11/03/23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sun 11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed 11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena

Sun 11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue 11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat 11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Mon 11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Wed 11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sun 11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Mon 11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Wed 11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri 12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sat 12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

