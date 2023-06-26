The 1975 announce Colorado amphitheater concert

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The 1975 will return to Colorado this autumn on their biggest North American tour to date.
The "Still … at their very best" tour will see The 1975 play arenas across North America and Canada throughout the fall, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
The British alternative rock band will play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tickets will be available in a fan presale from Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.
Denver ticket sales begin June 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $40 to $89.95, plus applicable service charges.
The 1975 tour dates
- Tue 06/13/23 - Cork, Ireland - Musgrave Park
- Thu 06/15/23 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik i Parken
- Fri 06/16/23 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival
- Sun 06/18/23 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
- Fri 06/23/23 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - City Sounds Festival
- Mon 06/26/23 - Bucharest, Romania - Roma Arena
- Thu 06/29/23 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
- Sat 07/01/23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza
- Sun 07/02/23 - London, UK - Finsbury Park - Sold Out
- Thu 07/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
- Fri 07/07/23 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock Festival
- Sun 07/09/23 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival
- Wed 07/12/23 - Paris, France - Olympia - Sold Out
- Fri 07/14/23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Super Bock Super Rock
- Mon 07/18/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention
- Tue 07/19/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention
- Thu 07/21/23 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Good Vibes Festival
- Sat 07/23/23 - Jakarta, Indonesia - We The Festival
- Mon 07/25/23 - Taipei - Taipei Music Center
- Fri 08/04/23 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
- Mon 08/07/23 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Waikiki Shell Amphitheater
- Sun 08/13/23 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
- Sat 09/16/23 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
- Fri 09/22/23 - 09/24/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
The 1975 new tour dates
- Tue 09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Thu 09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- Sat 09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Mon 10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- Thu 10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
- Sat 10/07/23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- Thu 10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Tue 10/17/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- Wed 10/18/23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Fri 10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sun 10/22/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Mon 10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena
- Wed 10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Thu 10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Sat 10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Tue 10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Thu 11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Fri 11/03/23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Sun 11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Wed 11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Fri 11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena
- Sun 11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Tue 11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Fri 11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- Sat 11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Mon 11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
- Wed 11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Sun 11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- Mon 11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
- Wed 11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Fri 12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Sat 12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.