DENVER — The Allman Family Revival will be returning for its third year in celebration of Gregg Allman's birthday.

The show will hold three concerts nationwide, including a performance at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The concert will feature an all-star lineup of The Allman Betts Band, Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Eric Krasno, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino and more still to be announced.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $35 to $75, plus fees.

The Allman Family Revival began as a celebration of music and life in honor of what would have been Gregg Allman’s 70th Birthday. The Allman Family Revival will also hold shows in San Francisco and New York City.

With a space of 60,000 square feet to work with and room for nearly 4,000 people, the Mission Ballroom opened in August in the River North (RiNo) neighborhood in Denver.

“Mission Ballroom was designed with three core components that up to this point have not been fully integrated together in the club concert experience in the United States: flexibility in capacities, unrivaled sightlines and state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting. Fans and the bands will love it,” said Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

