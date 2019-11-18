MORRISON, Colo. — The Avett Brothers will once again grace Red Rocks and they’ll be there for three sure-to be-memorable summer nights.

The Avett Brothers announced Monday they will headline the iconic Morrison venue on Friday, July 10, Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Each concert will feature different opening acts:

Friday, July 10: G Love & Special Sauce

Saturday, July 11: Special guests to be announced

Sunday, July 12: Mark Lanegan

Tickets for the three Colorado concerts go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices for the all-ages shows range from $59.95 to $99.50 plus service charges.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

