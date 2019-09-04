GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The B-52s are hitting the road for a 40th anniversary world tour which will stop in Colorado this summer.

The B-52s will perform at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 18 with special guests Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) and Berlin.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The B-52s have sold over 20 million albums and are currently developing an authorized documentary film of the group with filmmaker Fred Armisen.

“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019!” said The B-52s vocalist Kate Pierson.

“Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America! Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming!” said The B-52s front man Fred Schneider.

Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider with The B-52s perform at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Tuesday, September 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

