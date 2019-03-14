DENVER — The Black Keys have confirmed their 31-date North American tour will stop in Denver on Monday, Sept. 23.

The Black Keys will be joined by Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat at the Pepsi Center concert.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Fans can register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for early ticket access through Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. online. The Verified Fan presale will begin Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m. local time at CitiPrivatePass.com .

The Black Keys' "Let's Rock" Tour will begin Sept. 23 with the Denver concert and wrap Nov. 24 in Vancouver.

The Black Keys recently debuted the song “Lo/Hi," their first new music since 2014.

