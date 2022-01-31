The Black Keys announce Red Rocks concert this summer

MORRISON, Colo. — The Black Keys have announced their return to Colorado as part of the 2022 "Dropout Boogie" tour.
The indie-rock group will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Band Of Horses will provide support on all tour dates, while Ceramic Animal (July 9 to July 30), Early James (Aug. 24 to Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2 to Oct. 18) will open at select performances.
This is The Black Keys' first string of shows since touring in support of their 2019 studio album “Let’s Rock.”
General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and TheBlackKeys.com.
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
The Black Keys’ Dropout BoogieTour
- July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
- July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
- July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
- July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
- Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
- Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
- Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
