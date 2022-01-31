The Black Keys announce Red Rocks concert this summer

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have been called “rock royalty” by the Associated Press.

MORRISON, Colo. — The Black Keys have announced their return to Colorado as part of the 2022 "Dropout Boogie" tour.

The indie-rock group will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Band Of Horses will provide support on all tour dates, while Ceramic Animal (July 9 to July 30), Early James (Aug. 24 to Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2 to Oct. 18) will open at select performances.

This is The Black Keys' first string of shows since touring in support of their 2019 studio album “Let’s Rock.”

General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and TheBlackKeys.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

IT’S OFFICIAL - Our 32-date “Dropout Boogie” North American Tour begins July 9 in Las Vegas with special guest @bandofhorses. @CeramicAnimal, @earlyjamesbham, & @TheVelveteers for select dates! Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/wr3sUExLKx pic.twitter.com/7FjOZYihAs — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 31, 2022

The Black Keys’ Dropout BoogieTour

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

