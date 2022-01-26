The Decemberists plan Denver stop on summer tour

The Decemberists’ first tour since 2018 begins in August.

DENVER — The Decemberists are hitting the road once again.

The indie rock band has announced the "Arise From the Bunkers" tour will kick off in Montana on Aug. 3.

The tour will make a stop at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Friday, Aug. 12.

“We’re wiping away the accumulated grime from windows and revealing, for the first time in a very long time, the glimmer of sunlight," said The Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy. "We see the green dappled leaves, the soughing tree limbs, the pearly clouds dotting a wide sky. Is this re-emergence? Perhaps!"

Public ticket sales begin Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. The band will also offer pre-sale and VIP packages starting Wednesday, Jan. 26.

All tour dates will feature special guest Brigid Mae Power.

The Decemberists 2022 Tour

8/3 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/6 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

8/12 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

8/13 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

8/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing

8/16 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

8/20 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

8/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/23 – New York, NY – SummerStage

8/24 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

8/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

8/27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

