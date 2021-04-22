The Disco Biscuits book 3-night Red Rocks stint

The tradition continues: The Philadelphia jam band will visit Red Rocks over Memorial Day weekend.

MORRISON, Colo. — Pennsylvania jam band The Disco Biscuits are headed back to Colorado next month. The band will play three night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre over Memorial Day weekend.

The Disco Biscuits have reserved Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29 and Sunday May 30 at the Morrison venue.

Tickets for the three shows will go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $55 to $75.

Red Rocks announced last month that it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 person capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22, with the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

the tradition returns: Bisco Inferno at @RedRocksCO, Memorial Day Weekend! tDB on the Rocks for 3 shows: May 28, 29 & 30.



🎟 Friday at 10am MT: https://t.co/no18xOIgaL



you can get early access to tickets on Thursday from 10am-10pm MT with the password: BISCO.



🌲💃🌲

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/k1gaTpSNyn — The Disco Biscuits (@disco_biscuits) April 19, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.