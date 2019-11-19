DENVER — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers announced Tuesday their 2020 North American tour will visit Colorado.

The four-time Grammy Award winners will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Celebrating 50 years since the band's founding, the tour will feature Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on tour for the first time in nearly 25 years.

“We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it's a celebration of the band’s entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music,” said Tom Johnston.

Tickets to The Doobie Brothers' North American tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and PepsiCenter.com.

Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP

The 50th Anniversary tour launches June 9 in West Palm Beach and will make stops in 30 cities.

With music that combines elements of rock n’ roll, blues, soul, folk, country, bluegrass and R&B, The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide.

RELATED: Post Malone will return to Pepsi Center in 2020

RELATED: Mötley Crüe destroys cessation of touring agreement

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

