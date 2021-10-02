Denver R&B and hip-hop station lands new radio dial position

Coloradans searching for old school crate classics and new vibe music can tune to 'The Drop.'

DENVER — R&B and hip-hop station The Drop has a new position on the radio dial in Denver.

The Drop will begin broadcasting on 104.7 FM on Monday, Feb. 15.

One of the country’s first public media urban alternative radio stations, The Drop, which debuted in 2019, will continue to broadcast its existing HD2 live stream and on The Drop app, in addition to its brand new radio dial position.

The station calls itself the home to "old school crate classics, new vibe music and Colorado’s hottest independent artists."

"With its distinctive and unique sound, The Drop continues to build a commercial-free media movement that reflects the tastes of a young, multicultural audience across the Centennial state," said a news release.

The Drop selects its music mix directly through feedback from listeners on social media and the station's text line at 303-893-DROP. The Drop features shows hosted by DJ Dif’Rent, Amerykah Jones, Unique, DJ Bella Scratch, Maleman, DJ Cavem and and PK.

"This station has always been about the people," said The Drop General Manager and Program Director Nikki Swarn. "From our name to how we engage with our listeners, it’s all about our Colorado community. Without this local support our 104.7 FM signal wouldn’t be as impactful. This is such a special time for public media especially here in Colorado. We owe a huge thanks to our community, our listeners and our partners for helping make this possible."

“The Drop is so much more than a radio station,” said Swarn. "We are truly a lifestyle brand. The station provides a place in the media landscape for a variety of musical genres and reinforces a sense of community for a diverse listenership. Listeners can Drop into the music, cultural issues and community resources in one place. It’s a movement built by and for the people of Colorado."

Rocky Mountain Public Media, parent company of The Drop, said the purchase of the FM translator was funded in part by Gates Family Foundation, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and through a single anonymous donor, whose support created an opportunity for the station to expand its footprint beyond a digital signal alone.

“We are thrilled to make an investment in acquiring the 104.7 FM radio home for The Drop,” Rocky Mountain Public Media President and CEO Amanda Mountain. "The format of this radio station plays a critical role in shaping the public media of the future and in creating a Colorado where everyone is seen and heard."

“We could not be happier to support Nikki and her team, and Rocky Mountain Public Media in expanding the reach of The Drop,” said Gates Family Foundation President Thomas Gougeon. “We see so much potential for The Drop, not only as a source for great and relevant music, but also a vehicle with unlimited potential to raise up local artists, local voices, and to reach deeper and engage the local community in the issues of our times."

“At the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation we felt this was an exciting opportunity to help support the effort to provide The Drop with a 104.7 FM signal, allowing it to reach an exponentially greater audience,” said Bonfils-Stanton Foundation President and CEO Gary Steuer.

The Drop can be found online at TheDrop303.org or on The Drop app.

