DENVER — Eagles fans in Denver won't have to wait very long for two chances at seeing the iconic rock band.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will bring their “Hotel California 2020 Tour” to Pepsi Center on Thursday, March 26 and Saturday, March 28.

The band will play a “Hotel California” set from the band's 1976 album, followed by a brief intermission before going on to play a "Greatest Hits" set each night in Denver.

Performances will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. In total, 77 musicians are expected to take the stage.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Oct 28, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The band's 2020 tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and end April 18 in Los Angeles. Stops will include New York, Dallas, Houston, and San Francisco.

