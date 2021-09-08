The Eagles to require COVID vaccinations, negative tests at Denver concerts

The Eagles' Colorado tour dates from March 2020 were rescheduled to September 2021.

DENVER — Colorado fans of The Eagles will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a negative test in order to see the iconic rock band.

The Eagles have announced COVID-19 venue entry protocols for their concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 18.

All attendees must provide one of the following to attend the shows of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band:

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination – either the original vaccination card, a printed or digital copy of the vaccination card, or printed proof of immunization.

Printed proof of a negative COVID-19 “Antigen” test within 24 hours of the event.

Printed proof of a negative COVID-19 “Molecular” test within 48 hours of the event.

Children under 12 years of age, or fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination, will be required to take a COVID-19 “Antigen” test within 24 hours of the event or a COVID-19 “Molecular” test within 48 hours of the event, and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

The “Hotel California 2020 Tour” with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill was originally scheduled to come to Denver in March 2020, but those concerts were postponed and moved to September 2021.

The Eagles are playing the 1976 album “Hotel California” in its entirety each night followed by some of their "greatest hits."

Performances include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. In total, 77 musicians perform each night.

