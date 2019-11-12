DENVER — Rock band The Flaming Lips have announced their return to the Centennial State.

The Oklahoma-based group will play Denver's new Mission Ballroom on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Tickets for the Denver concert stop go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $45 to $75, plus fees.

Complete information is available on the Flaming Lips’ website.

Artist Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs on the FedEx Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

