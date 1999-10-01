The Killers announce Colorado return

The Killers will return to Colorado two years after a canceled Denver concert in 2020.

DENVER — The Killers have announced a return to Colorado in 2022.

The Brandon Flowers-fronted rock band will perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Aug. 31, 2022.

Guitarist Johnny Marr, known for his work with bands including the Smiths and Modest Mouse, will join the band as a special guest.

The Killers had been scheduled to perform at the downtown Denver arena in August 2020, but that show was canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the 2022 "Imploding Mirage Tour" concert range from $25 to $149.99, plus service fees. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.