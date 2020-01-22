DENVER — Denver-based folk-rock band The Lumineers will return to Colorado this summer for a concert at Coors Field.

The Lumineers III: The World Tour will come to Coors on Saturday, Aug. 29. The arena tour is in celebration of the band's latest album III, which was released in September.

Gregory Alan Isakov will be the opening act for the Denver concert.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Jan. 27 at 12:00 p.m. through Jan. 30 at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan 31. Each concert ticket purchased online includes a copy of the band’s new album, III.

PHOTOS: The Lumineers play 2 sold-out Red Rocks shows       

The Lumineers will take the stage at Coors a day before Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts play the venue.

The four rock acts are set to perform there on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

