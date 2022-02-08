The Lumineers announce concert at Coors Field this summer

DENVER — Denver-based folk-rock band The Lumineers will return to Colorado this summer for a concert at Coors Field.
The Lumineers' Brightside World Tour will stop at Denver's baseball stadium on Friday, July 22, 2022.
The band will be joined by Gregory Alan Isakov at the Colorado concert.
The Lumineers were to play Coors Field in August 2020, but that concert was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets for the 2020 show will be honored at the new July 22 date. Tickets are also on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
"Thank you to everyone who has held onto their tickets, we’re excited to finally come to your city!" said The Lumineers.
The Brightside World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers’ new album "Brightside."
THE LUMINEERS BRIGHTSIDE WORLD TOUR
MAY
- 18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
- 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
- 21 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- 24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- 25 – Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 27 - Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
- 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- 29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
JUNE
- 1 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- 4 - Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
- 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- 8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- 14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- 15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
JULY
- 12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
- 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- 16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge
- 17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
- 22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
- 24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- 26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
- 27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
- 29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena
AUGUST
- 2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
- 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- 6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- 7 - Edmonton , AB - Rogers Place
- 9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
- 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
- 12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- 13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- 17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- 19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- 20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- 31 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
SEPTEMBER
- 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- 3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
