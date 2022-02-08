The Lumineers announce concert at Coors Field this summer

The Lumineers are hitting the road for the 'Brightside' World Tour.

DENVER — Denver-based folk-rock band The Lumineers will return to Colorado this summer for a concert at Coors Field.

The Lumineers' Brightside World Tour will stop at Denver's baseball stadium on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The band will be joined by Gregory Alan Isakov at the Colorado concert.

The Lumineers were to play Coors Field in August 2020, but that concert was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets for the 2020 show will be honored at the new July 22 date. Tickets are also on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

"Thank you to everyone who has held onto their tickets, we’re excited to finally come to your city!" said The Lumineers.

The Brightside World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers’ new album "Brightside."

THE LUMINEERS BRIGHTSIDE WORLD TOUR

MAY

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

21 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

25 – Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 - Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

JUNE

1 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

4 - Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

JULY

12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge

17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena

AUGUST

2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Edmonton , AB - Rogers Place

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

31 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

SEPTEMBER

1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

