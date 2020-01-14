MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado-based band The Motet will be joined by Turkuaz at a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.
The Motet with special guests and Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew will take the stage on Friday, May 22.
Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $37 to $65 plus service fees.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
