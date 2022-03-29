The National announces Red Rocks, Dillon concerts

The new tour even includes some concerts originally scheduled for 2020 that were canceled due to the pandemic.

DENVER — The National has announced its first North American tour since the fall of 2019.

The rock band kicks off its tour in July with stops planned in Denver and Dillon.

The National will be joined by Bartees Strange at Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Lucy Dacus at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 12.

"We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022," said The National. "The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. The National has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund, supporting the people of Ukraine.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for Summer 2022. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us. pic.twitter.com/lsHVnJV5yh — The National (@TheNational) March 29, 2022

The National 2022 North American tour dates:

July 15: Chicago, IL - Union Park / Pitchfork Festival

July 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest

July 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum

July 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

July 21: Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point

July 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival

Aug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival

Aug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Aug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden Amphitheater

Aug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Aug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival

Aug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

Sept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field

Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.