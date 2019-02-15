GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Tacos, beer and punk rock.

California-based "Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival powered by Gringo Bandito" has announced an event at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre set for Sunday, April 28.

The festival will have live music from The Offspring, Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, and Dwarves. The festival also promises more than 100 different craft beers, gourmet tacos, lucha libre-style wrestling and more.

Tickets for the Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

General admission tickets start at $39 plus fees. VIP tickets with early-access, private restrooms and improved seating will be sold for $99 plus fees.

The 6th Annual Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival in Southern California has expanded to two days in 2019: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 in Dana Point, Calif.

The festival will also hit the road this April for a Sunday, April 14 stop in Fort Worth, Texas and Saturday, April 27 stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The music lineup varies per city, with Sum 41 performing at some stops. Visit SabrosoTacoFest.com for full details.

Jay Bentley, from left, Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz and Brian Baker of Bad Religion performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP