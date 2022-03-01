The Offspring announce 18-city US tour

The Offspring have sold more than 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.

DENVER — The Offspring are hitting the road for the "Let the Bad Times Roll Tour" beginning April 26 in San Diego.

The 18-city tour will make a Denver stop at Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Offspring will be joined by guests Radkey and Blame My Youth on the tour.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

"Let the Bad Times Roll" marks the The Offspring's 10th studio album. The Offspring have sold more than 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.

"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done," said lyricist Dexter Holland. "The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

Pete Parada, drummer for The Offspring, announced in August that he decided to not get a COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons, and in turn, was removed from the group.

LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

The LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR is coming to 18 cities across the US this April & May with @Radkey + @BlameMyYouth! All dates go on sale this Friday, March 4th @ 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/KaSzgd3EEK — The Offspring (@offspring) March 1, 2022

