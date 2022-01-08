The Shins' 21st birthday tour to stop at Red Rocks

The Shins are celebrating their 2001 debut album, "Oh, Inverted World," with a world tour.

DENVER — The Shins are bringing their 2001 debut album "Oh, Inverted World" to life in its entirety with a "21st Birthday Tour" this summer, the band announced Thursday.

The band will embark on a two-month tour of North America beginning July 12 in San Francisco, performing the album from start to finish — "plus a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts."

The Shins' tour includes a planned stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 26 with special guest Joseph.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $50 to $80. Fans can register for a presale at OhInvertedWorldTour.com to get access to tickets in most markets before they go on sale to the general public.

"Oh, Inverted World" first arrived on the music scene on June 19, 2001.

This summer Oh, Inverted World is finally old enough to party so we are taking it out on the road for The 21st Birthday Tour! Tickets go on sale May 20th but you can register now for presale at https://t.co/7rdgfrRaqb! pic.twitter.com/vXJlFil6ku — The Shins (@TheShins) May 12, 2022

OH, INVERTED WORLD – THE 21ST BIRTHDAY TOUR

07/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07/15/22 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery* ^

07/22/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24/22 – Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

07/26/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27/22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01/22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08/17/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

08/20/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

08/23/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08/29/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

08/30/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

08/31/22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09/03/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09/04/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09/06/22 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09/08/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09/10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16/22 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square** *On Sale Date TBA ^ With special guest Joseph **Support Act TBA



Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

