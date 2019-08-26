DENVER — The String Cheese Incident is returning to Colorado this fall for a two-night run at Denver's newest music venue.

The Colorado jam band will play the Mission Ballroom in Denver on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.

Tickets for the concerts will use Mission Ballroom's Mission Fair ticketing system. Fans can register for tickets through Monday, Aug. 26 at noon MT at MissionBallroom.com and AXS.com.

The general ticket on-sale date will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. MT at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $60 to $90.

The Mission Ballroom, a 60,000-square-foot concert space in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, held its grand opening in early August.

The venue is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says the Mission Ballroom can accommodate 2,200 to 3,950 guests, allowing at least half of the capacity to have access to seating.

Michael Kang of The String Cheese Incident performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Thursday, May 1, 2014. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

