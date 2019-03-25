GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival has announced the inaugural lineup for its first North American summer tour.

The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, The Story So Far, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Andy Black, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Trophy Eyes, Meg & Dia, Juliet Simms and Hyro The Hero will appear on the tour with unique lineups in each city.

The 25-city Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival will stop in Colorado on Wednesday, July 17 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at RockstarDisrupt.com.

Citi cardmembers will have early ticket access beginning Tuesday, March 16 at noon local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Festival organizers say the festival will take place on two stages and that attendees who bring an empty 16 oz. can of Rockstar Energy Drink to recycle at the main gate will have the opportunity to skip the line and be entered to win a signed festival guitar and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with festival headliners.

