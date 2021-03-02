The Weeknd's 104-date tour stops in Denver in 2022

The 'Blinding Lights' multi-platinum artist has moved his 2020 and 2021 Ball Arena concert to February 2022.

DENVER — The Weeknd will be touring the globe in 2022.

The Super Bowl LV halftime show performer will perform 104 times on "The After Hours Tour" next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Wednesday morning.

The massive trek includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The Denver concert was originally scheduled for July 2020 before being moved to July 2021. Tickets already sold for the Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) concert will be honored at the 2022 show.

Tickets for the Colorado concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The Weeknd's global tour will kick off on Jan. 14, 2022 in Vancouver with stops in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, Berlin, London and more.

The multi-platinum artist also announced his newest work, "The Highlights," wil be released Friday, Feb. 5.

"While this isn’t a 'Greatest Hits' album it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work," said Live Nation.

The Canadian singer will be on the biggest stage of his career when he performs the halftime show at Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7.

In 2020, The Weeknd’s single “Blinding Lights” became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After Hours World Tour 2022:

Jan 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jan 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

Jan 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Jan 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Jan 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Jan 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jan 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Feb 05 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

Feb 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Feb 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Feb 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Feb 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Feb 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

Feb 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Feb 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mar 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Mar 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar 04 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Mar 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mar 08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Mar 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mar 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

Mar 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Mar 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mar 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Mar 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Apr 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Apr 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Apr 07 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*

Apr 08 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Apr 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Apr 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Apr 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Apr 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Apr 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Apr 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

Apr 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

Apr 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*

May 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sept 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena*

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

Sep 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Sep 18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sep 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Sep 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 23 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sep 24 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 26 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*

Sep 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*

Oct 01 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*

Oct 03 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

Oct 04 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome*

Oct 06 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 07 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 08 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Oct 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 13 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena*

Oct 15 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 16 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 19 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 22 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena*

Oct 24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center*

Oct 25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*

Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi*

Oct 29 – Montpellier, France – Sud de France Arena*

Nov 01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*

Nov 02 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Nov 04 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena*

Nov 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Nov 07 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

Nov 10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena*

Nov 12 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier*

Nov 13 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Nov 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hyrdro*

Nov 16 – London, UK – The O2*

*New Show

After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

