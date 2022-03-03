x
Colorado Music

The Weeknd, Doja Cat bringing stadium tour to Denver

The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time ever.

DENVER — After canceling a long-planned performance at Ball Arena, The Weeknd will play an even larger concert in the Mile High City this summer.

The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the first time ever on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Special guest Doja Cat will join The Weeknd at the "After Hour Til Dawn" stadium tour date.

Empower Field at Mile High ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. MST. General public ticket sales start Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets will be sold at Ticketmaster.com.

The Super Bowl LV halftime show performer had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.

This 2022 stadium tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album "After Hours" whose hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”

Tour organizers said The Weeknd's stadium tour "will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life."

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR

  • FRI   8-Jul  Toronto, ON  Rogers Centre
  • THU 14-Jul  Philadelphia, PA  Lincoln Financial Field
  • SAT  16-Jul  New York, NY  MetLife Stadium
  • THU 21-Jul  Boston, MA  Gillette Stadium
  • SUN 24-Jul  Chicago, IL  Soldier Field
  • WED 27-Jul  Detroit, MI  Ford Field
  • SAT  30-Jul  Washington, DC  FedExField
  • THU 4-Aug  Tampa, FL  Raymond James Stadium
  • SAT  6-Aug   Miami, FL  Hard Rock Stadium
  • THU 11-Aug  Atlanta, GA  Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • SUN 14-Aug  Arlington, TX  AT&T Stadium
  • THU 18-Aug   Denver, CO  Empower Field at Mile High
  • SAT  20-Aug   Las Vegas, NV  Allegiant Stadium
  • TUE  23-Aug  Vancouver, BC  BC Place
  • THU 25-Aug  Seattle, WA  Lumen Field
  • SAT  27-Aug  San Francisco, CA  Levi's Stadium
  • TUE  30-Aug  Phoenix, AZ  State Farm Stadium
  • FRI   2-Sep  Los Angeles, CA  SoFi Stadium

