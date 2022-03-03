The Weeknd, Doja Cat bringing stadium tour to Denver

DENVER — After canceling a long-planned performance at Ball Arena, The Weeknd will play an even larger concert in the Mile High City this summer.
The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the first time ever on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Special guest Doja Cat will join The Weeknd at the "After Hour Til Dawn" stadium tour date.
Empower Field at Mile High ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. MST. General public ticket sales start Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets will be sold at Ticketmaster.com.
The Super Bowl LV halftime show performer had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.
This 2022 stadium tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album "After Hours" whose hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”
Tour organizers said The Weeknd's stadium tour "will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life."
THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR
- FRI 8-Jul Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
- THU 14-Jul Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
- SAT 16-Jul New York, NY MetLife Stadium
- THU 21-Jul Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
- SUN 24-Jul Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- WED 27-Jul Detroit, MI Ford Field
- SAT 30-Jul Washington, DC FedExField
- THU 4-Aug Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
- THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
- SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place
- THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field
- SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium
- TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
- FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
PHOTOS: The Weeknd Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.