The Weeknd, Doja Cat bringing stadium tour to Denver

The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time ever.

DENVER — After canceling a long-planned performance at Ball Arena, The Weeknd will play an even larger concert in the Mile High City this summer.

The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the first time ever on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Special guest Doja Cat will join The Weeknd at the "After Hour Til Dawn" stadium tour date.

Empower Field at Mile High ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. MST. General public ticket sales start Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets will be sold at Ticketmaster.com.

The Super Bowl LV halftime show performer had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : https://t.co/OgBYRWPYOV pic.twitter.com/gKlCrSJK9f — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 3, 2022

This 2022 stadium tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album "After Hours" whose hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”

Tour organizers said The Weeknd's stadium tour "will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life."

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR

FRI 8-Jul Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

THU 14-Jul Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

SAT 16-Jul New York, NY MetLife Stadium

THU 21-Jul Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

SUN 24-Jul Chicago, IL Soldier Field

WED 27-Jul Detroit, MI Ford Field

SAT 30-Jul Washington, DC FedExField

THU 4-Aug Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place

THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field

SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium

TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

