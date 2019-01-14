DENVER — Wholigans, rejoice!

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will bring The Who to Pepsi Center for a concert on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Who's "Moving On!" Tour will launch May 7 in Grand Rapids before stopping in 29 cities this summer and fall.

The North American tour will celebrate The Who's first album of new songs in thirteen years, set to be released later this year.

The Who’s fan club presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

General ticket sales begin Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Each pair of tickets purchased online includes a CD copy of The Who’s forthcoming album.

“The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it," said The Who's guitarist Pete Townshend, in a news release. "It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

“Be aware Who fans," added The Who vocalist Roger Daltrey. "Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on."

Live Nation