The Who announce Colorado arena concert

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are coming back to North America for dozens of shows this year.

DENVER — Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are bringing The Who back to Colorado later this year.

"The Who Hits Back" tour, announced Monday, is scheduled to visit dozens of North American venues in spring and fall 2022.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Oct. 17, 2022.

"Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege," said singer Roger Daltrey. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."

The new tour will feature The Who's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m.

The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m.

The Ball Arena concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3 / Moody Center ATX / Austin, TX

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY

Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV

For more information about The Who's 2022 tour, visit LiveNation.com or TheWho.com.

The Who announce a brand new tour for 2022 . . . THE WHO HITS BACK!

Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and running through to May 29 The fall leg starts October 2, 2022 and ends November 5. Full details https://t.co/9YWi1QZVtc pic.twitter.com/xmBgru3Ne3 — The Who (@TheWho) February 7, 2022

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.