DENVER — Colorado will have to wait a little longer to see The Who.

The legendary British rock group has postponed a concert at Pepsi Center in Denver scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29.

"Unfortunately due to illness, The Who concerts in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 27 and Denver on Sunday, Sept. 29 must be postponed," reads a statement from the band.

The Who was eight songs into a concert Wednesday night in Houston when singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice, forcing the band to conclude the concert early.

"I think I should quit while I'm ahead," Daltrey told the Houston audience.

Lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey "cannot actually speak now." Townsend promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert.

The Who also postponed a concert scheduled for Friday in Dallas.

"Fans should hold on to their tickets for the Dallas and Denver shows, as well as Wednesday night’s postponed Houston show, as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Please stay tuned for further information," reads a statement on TheWho.com.

Ticket information for the Denver concert can be found at AltitudeTickets.com.

75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.

