DENVER — Third Eye Blind will bring their "Screamer Tour 2020" to the Mile High City next year.

The rock band will be joined by Saves the Day at a concert at Denver's new Mission Ballroom on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Tickets for the Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $49.50 to $109.50, plus fees.

Third Eye Blind last visited Denver for a concert at Levitt Pavilion with Jimmy Eat World in June 2019.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

