Thomas Rhett announces Red Rocks concert

The country music superstar will be joined by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith this summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Country music star Thomas Rhett unveiled details Friday for his headlining "Bring the Bar to You Tour."

The new tour will launch in June in New Hampshire before visiting over 30 cities throughout the United States. Rhett will be joined by special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

The summer concert trek features a stop at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and axs.com.

HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon until Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

"Man it feels good to share this tour news," said Thomas Rhett. "I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud. I’m counting down the days already!"

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Rhett’s upcoming sixth studio album "Where We Started" will be available on April 1. Fans can pre-order the album now.

Bring The Bar To You 2022 Tour

6/17/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23/2022 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24/2022 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6/25/2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15/2022 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16/2022 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2022 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23/2022 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

8/11/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/12/2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/18/2022 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25/2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2022 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

9/23/2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

9/24/2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

9/29/2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

9/30/2022 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

10/1/2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6/2022 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7/2022 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8/2022 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center

10/13/2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

10/14/2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

10/15/2022 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

The BRING THE BAR TO YOU Tour 🍻 kicks off in June! Tickets on-sale 1/28. We've re-launched the #HomeTeam & premium members get FIRST access to tickets starting Tuesday: https://t.co/4apCuU5igN. Excited to have @ParkerMcCollum & @ConnerVSmith join me out there! pic.twitter.com/S6csJ3yUTh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 21, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.