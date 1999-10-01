Thomas Rhett bringing US tour to Colorado

The country music superstar will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

DENVER — Cuntry music star Thomas Rhett unveiled details Thursday for his headlining "Home Team Tour 23" in 2023.

The new tour will launch in May in Canada before visiting over 40 cities throughout the United States.

Rhett will be joined by special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

The summer concert trek features a stop at Colorado's Ball Arena on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

For music fans in Colorado, that is the same night Ed Sheeran will headline a concert next door at Empower Field at Mile High.

Rhett's presale tickets will first go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

The general public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at ThomasRhett.com.

"Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be," said Thomas Rhett. "I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time."

HOME TEAM TOUR 23

5/4/2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

