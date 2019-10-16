DENVER — Juicy J and DJ Paul have announced a series of Three 6 Mafia reunion shows next year.

One of the concerts will see the reunited hip hop group perform at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, March 6, 2020.

“This year has already been a banner year for new music and production from both of us,” said DJ Paul. “I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we're ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way. To quote LL, don't call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we've got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next.”

Tickets for the Colorado concert will go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Three 6 Mafia went on hiatus in 2012 as its members focused on solo projects, and since then, two founding members have died: Koopsta Knicca in 2015 and Lord Infamous in 2013.

Originally formed in Memphis in 1991, Three 6 Mafia won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2006 for their song "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp" from the movie Hustle & Flow.

The Fillmore Auditorium, located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver, is entering its 20th concert season.

