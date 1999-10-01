Tim McGraw adds Colorado to 2024 arena tour

Hours after performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days, the country music legend announced a new tour for 2024.

DENVER — Fresh off a performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Tim McGraw has announced concert in Colorado in 2024.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning country music legend has announced his headlining 2024 "Standing Room Only Tour."

The tour will visit arenas across more than 30 cities starting March 14, 2024. Rising country music star Carly Pearce will join the tour on all dates.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

﻿“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

"Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the 'Standing Room Only Tour' promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw," said concert promoter Live Nation. "Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album 'Standing Room Only,' the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime."

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the tour will be on sale starting Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at timmcgraw.com.

McGraw performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Thursday with support from Kip Moore. Pearce was at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday with Jon Pardi.

McGraw will release his new album "Standing Room Only" on Aug. 25. The album’s title track "Standing Room Only" marks McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

