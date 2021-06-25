British music composer Tipper books 2 nights at Red Rocks

Red Rocks' summer concert calendar is filling up for 2021.

MORRISON, Colo. — British electronic dance music composer and producer David Tipper has announced two nights of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

Tipper will headline the famous music venue on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Friday's performance will also feature Detox Unit, Evac and Bwoy de Bhajan.

Mickman, Resonant Language and Frequent join Tipper at the Saturday concert.

Tickets for both all-ages August concerts go on sale Friday, July 2 at 12 p.m. MT at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

General admission two-day passes are $135, general admission tickets are $67.50, reserved two-day passes are $200 and day-of-show tickets are $75.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

NEW SHOWS: @tippermusic coming in hot for two nights at #RedRocksCO Aug 6 & 7, 2021 👨‍🚀 Tickets on sale Friday, July 2 at 12 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/W6rSlhBDlk — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 24, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

