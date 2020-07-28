Toby Keith, Colt Ford announce Colorado arena concert

Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Toby Keith's "Country Comes to Town" tour will return to the Centennial State in 2021.

The "Red Solo Cup" artist will be joined by Colt Ford and Wyoming native Chancey Williams at Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Originally scheduled for June 20, 2020 before being moved to Sept. 18, 2020, tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the June 2021 show.

Tickets are on sale now at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, the OCR Box Office or 970-619-4112.

Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide





HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.