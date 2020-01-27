LOVELAND, Colo. — Country music superstar Toby Keith has scheduled a second Colorado concert date this summer.

Keith will bring his "Country Comes to Town" tour to Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The "Red Solo Cup" artist will be joined by Wyoming native Chancey Williams at the northern Colorado concert.

Tickets will be available online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, in person at the arena box office or by phone at 877-544-TIXX, on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. starting at $25.

A Budweiser Events Center presale begins Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

Keith is also scheduled to perform at Country Jam on Sunday, June 21 in Mack, Colorado.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood added to Country Jam lineup

Kane Brown accepts the award for male video of the year for "Lose It" at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Looking on at left is presenter Toby Keith.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Now in its 29th year in Mack, County Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

Mack is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

RELATED: Sam Hunt to perform at Avs' outdoor game at Falcon Stadium

RELATED: Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2020 concert lineup

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide