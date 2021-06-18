Toby Keith to follow Country Jam stop with Loveland arena concert

Toby Keith will also perform at Country Jam on Friday, June 25.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Toby Keith's "Country Comes to Town" tour will return to the Centennial State in 2021.

The "Red Solo Cup" artist will be joined by Colt Ford and Wyoming native Chancey Williams at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Originally scheduled for June 20, 2020 before being moved to Sept. 18, 2020 and later June 4, 2021, previously-purchased tickets will be honored at the October concert. Tickets are on sale now at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, the OCR Box Office or 970-619-4112.

Keith is also one of the headliners, along with Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood, of this summer's Country Jam music festival near Grand Junction. Keith is scheduled to perform Friday, June 25.

Other performers include Ingrid Andress, Ashland Craft, Travis Denning, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Craig Morgan, Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson.

Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies.

Catch Toby on the #CountryComesToTownTour kicking off this summer! Get your tickets: https://t.co/gs4HFCn6ay pic.twitter.com/dreha8vlvg — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) June 15, 2021

