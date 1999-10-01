TobyMac will make Colorado stop on cross-country U.S. tour

TobyMac's "Hits Deep Tour" returns for a full-scale arena tour in spring of 2022.

DENVER — America's most popular Christian hip hop rapper and singer will continue his cross-country tour into 2022.

TobyMac will continue the "Hits Deep Tour" with 29 shows in 26 cities, including a scheduled a concert at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, March 3.

The tour is set to feature TobyMac and DiverseCity along with special guests Crowder, Cochren & Co., Cain, and Terrian.

The 2022 tour begins in Arkansas Feb. 9, with stops planned in California, Arizona, Montana, Missouri, New York and more.

"The heart behind Hits Deep is to bring together artists that not only have hit songs, but songs that hit deep in our hearts," said TobyMac. "We’re back for another year and this one is going to be special. We’re talking hit, after hit, after hit with some of my favorite artists!"

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will offer a fan appreciation discount via the code INSIDER. Through Sept. 27 fans can save 20% on any tickets purchased by using the code INSIDER when purchasing online.

Hits Deep is BACK.

Tickets on sale next Thursday, 9/23. Let's go! #HitsDeepTour pic.twitter.com/GtE8BQvaLr — TobyMac (@tobymac) September 16, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

