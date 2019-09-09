DENVER — Due to overwhelming demand, TOOL has added an additional Colorado concert to their fall tour, according to concert promoter AEG Presents.

The band will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in addition to their previously-announced Tuesday, Oct. 15 show.

The Tuesday concert is officially sold out, according to AEG Presents.

Killing Joke will open each Denver concert.

Tickets for the new Denver date go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com. Ticket prices range from $75 to $150.

Fear Inoculum — TOOL's first album in 13 years and fifth overall — was released Friday, Aug. 30.

Originally formed in 1990, TOOL consists of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

