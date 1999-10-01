Rock band Tool announces Colorado arena concert next year

Tool will make a tour stop in Colorado in 2022.

DENVER — Rock band Tool has announced a mammoth tour in 2022.

The Los Angeles-based band will embark on a three-month tour of the United States and Europe beginning Jan. 10, 2022.

The group is scheduled to perform Jan. 27 at Denver's Ball Arena.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Blonde Redhead opens on tour dates from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10 while The Acid Helps opens from Feb. 19 to March 20.

Tool had their 2020 tour abruptly canceled in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey of Tool. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

US & European tour dates for 2022. Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 am local time (UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 am local time). Visit https://t.co/girTlY5J1J for more info #tool #toolband pic.twitter.com/2vAMYjXhYq — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) September 27, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

