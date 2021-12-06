Tool adds 2nd Colorado arena concert to 2022 tour

Tool's previously-announced concert is sold out at Ball Arena.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rock band Tool has added an additional concert in Colorado to their already mammoth tour in 2022.

The Los Angeles-based band has just announced a concert at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Tickets for the new concert in southern Colorado are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. at AXS.com. Tool Army members will have presale ticket access starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Tool is also scheduled to play Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, Jan. 27. That concert, which was announced in October, is now sold out. Some tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

The band is set to embark on a three-month tour of the United States and Europe beginning Jan. 10, 2022. Blonde Redhead opens on tour dates from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10 while The Acid Helps opens from Feb. 19 to March 20.

New show added: Jan. 28 at @bworldarena in Colorado Springs. Tickets on-sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 am mountain. Exclusive pkgs for Tool Army members available on Dec. 8 at 10 am mountain. https://t.co/uKrpNKBFxU — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) December 6, 2021

Tool had their 2020 tour abruptly canceled in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey of Tool. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

